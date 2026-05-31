Karabakh and East Zangazur residents receive employment opportunity assessments

31 May 2026 20:09 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The State Employment Agency, operating under the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population, has held another series of mobile outreach meetings with residents in the districts of Khojavand, Zangilan, Jabrayil, and Lachin, AzerNEWS reports.

The meetings focused on assessing residents' employment prospects, professional skills, interest in labor market participation, and employment needs. Participants were also given detailed information about the Agency's active labor market programs, including job placement services, the self-employment program, vocational training courses, and other employment support measures.

Preliminary registration was conducted to facilitate residents' placement in jobs matching their interests and skills, as well as their participation in self-employment initiatives, vocational training courses, and other relevant programs.

In addition, representatives of the State Employment Agency held another meeting with employers operating in the Lachin district. Information was provided on measures being implemented to promote employment in the territories liberated from occupation.

The Agency's areas of activity, active employment programs, and projects carried out jointly with employers were presented. A presentation was also delivered on the activities of the Karabakh Vocational Training Center.

Employers were informed about opportunities for creating additional jobs and various targeted programs, and their questions were answered.