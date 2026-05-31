Mentorship Program guides 'Yüksəliş' winners in career growth [PHOTOS]

31 May 2026 20:32 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Chairman of the Board of "AzerGold" Closed Joint-Stock Company, Zakir Ibrahimov, has held a meeting with the winners of the 5th "Yüksəliş" (Rise) competition, Togrul Khalilov and Shahriyar Hasanverdiyev, within the framework of the Mentorship Program, AzerNEWS reports.

The participants' individual development plans were discussed during the meeting, and directions for improving their professional and management skills were reviewed. As part of the mentorship program, a SWOT analysis was conducted to assess the participants' existing skills and potential, identifying their strengths, areas requiring development, and future growth opportunities.

Zakir Ibrahimov shared his experience and advice with the participants in the fields of management, leadership, and professional development. He stressed the importance of effectively utilizing existing skills, as well as the significance of continuous self-improvement and a systematic approach.

Within the meeting, ideas were exchanged regarding the mentees' future activity directions, and relevant recommendations and tasks were given to support their professional development.

It should be noted that the "Yüksəliş" competition was established by a decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev on July 26, 2019, with the aim of identifying and supporting promising leaders with high intellectual capacity and management skills, as well as creating a national talent pool.

The mentorship program serves to enhance winners' management capabilities and practical experience.