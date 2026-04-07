Armed attack on Israeli consulate in Istanbul: three killed, two police officers injured [VIDEO]

7 April 2026 14:25 (UTC+04:00)

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A gunfire incident occurred on April 7, 2026, near the building housing the Israeli Consulate in Istanbul, Turkiye, leaving multiple people dead and law enforcement injured, AzerNEWS reports.

According to initial reports, gunmen opened fire outside the consulate in the Levent district. In the ensuing exchange of fire with police, two attackers were killed and a third was captured wounded. Local sources also indicate a total of three fatalities including the assailants. Two police officers were wounded in the confrontation and have been taken to hospital.

Turkish authorities quickly sealed off the area and bolstered security around the consulate premises. The identities and motives of the attackers have not yet been officially disclosed, and an investigation has been launched by the prosecutor’s office.

Istanbul Mayor Davut Gul stated that the Israeli consulate has been inactive for over two and a half years. He remarked that this attack appears to be a provocation.

The consulate is understood to occupy offices in a high-rise building in Levent, a major business district of Istanbul, where diplomatic missions typically have heightened security presence.

This is a developing story; additional details may emerge as officials release more information.

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