Zelenskyy joins Turkish delegation in Syria for high-level talks

5 April 2026 19:13 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A Ukrainian delegation led by Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, along with a Turkish delegation headed by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, visited Syria, where they met with Syria’s Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani.

The visit of Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Syria alongside Hakan Fidan marks a highly unusual and strategically layered diplomatic move, reflecting the growing overlap between the war in Ukraine and the evolving geopolitics of the Middle East.

At face value, the trip appears to be part of a broader diplomatic engagement with Syria’s new leadership, including talks with Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani. Discussions are expected to centre on reconstruction, regional security and political stabilisation. Yet the presence of the Ukrainian president signals a deeper set of objectives that go well beyond bilateral relations.

The trip also reflects Ukraine’s effort to align itself more closely with regional powers such as Türkiye. Ankara has played a complex role throughout the Ukraine war, maintaining ties with both Kyiv and Moscow while positioning itself as a mediator. By appearing alongside Türkiye’s top diplomat, Zelenskyy is signalling a willingness to engage in broader regional diplomacy and potentially leverage Türkiye’s influence in reshaping political dynamics in Syria.

Another important dimension is security. The Middle East conflict has increasingly intersected with global power competition, with Russia, the United States and regional actors all deeply involved. Ukraine has repeatedly accused Iran of supplying drones to Russia, making Tehran a central factor in Kyiv’s war calculus. Engaging in Syria—where Iranian and Russian interests have been deeply entrenched—may offer Ukraine an indirect channel to influence or at least better understand these networks.

For Syria, the visit is equally significant. Hosting delegations from both Ukraine and Türkiye points to a gradual shift in its diplomatic posture, as it seeks to diversify its international relations amid changing regional dynamics. For Ankara, the trilateral format reinforces its role as a central broker in regional affairs.