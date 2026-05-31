Uzbekistan Customs Delegation holds talks in U.S. on expanding cooperation

31 May 2026 22:37 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A delegation led by Akmalkhoja Mavlonov, Chairman of Uzbekistan's Customs Committee, is on a working visit to the United States to strengthen international cooperation in the customs sphere, AzerNEWS reports citing UzDaily.uz.

During the visit, meetings were held with representatives of the U.S. Department of State, the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL), the Export Control and Border Security Program (EXBS), and the leadership of the National Nuclear Security Administration under the U.S. Department of Energy.

Discussions focused on risk management, combating drug trafficking and smuggling, ensuring radiation safety, detecting online drug-related crimes, and enhancing the exchange of operational information.

The sides also examined the modernization of customs checkpoints with advanced technical equipment and the development of border infrastructure.

At the conclusion of the talks, both parties agreed to further expand cooperation and implement joint projects.