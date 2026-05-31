Nearly 300 flights delayed in Japan due to severe weather
At least 290 flights have been canceled in Japan due to a typhoon expected to reach Okinawa on June 2, AzerNEWS reports.
According toNHK television reported that the canceled flights cover the period from May 31 to June 2.
The Japan Meteorological Agency stated that the epicenter of the typhoon is located south of Okinawa and is moving northward.
Forecasts indicate that the typhoon will reach the Amami Islands on June 1 and the main island of Okinawa Prefecture the following day.
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