NASA: Meteor explosion observed over U.S. skies

31 May 2026 23:00 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A meteor exploded in the skies over the United States, AzerNEWS reports citing the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

The fireball was traveling at an estimated speed of 120,700 kilometers per hour before breaking apart at an altitude of 64.3 kilometers above northeastern Massachusetts and southeastern New Hampshire.

The energy released during the event was equivalent to approximately 300 tons of TNT.

NASA confirmed that the object which entered Earth's atmosphere was of natural origin.