Khatai Arts Center to showcase works by professional artists

6 April 2026 11:36 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Khatai Arts Center will open art exhibition of works by professional artists titled "Təsviri sənət kağızda" (Visual Arts on Paper) on April 11, AzerNEWS reports.

The project aims to preserve the traditions of classical Azerbaijani art and increase public interest in this field.

The exhibition will feature more than 600 works created on free themes, including graphics, miniatures, watercolors, and sketches, by over 300 visual artists.

Following the selection process, each participant will present one artwork. In total, works by 103 authors will be displayed at the exhibition.

The list of selected works is available at the following link.

The jury includes People' s Artists Arif Huseynov, Sirus Mirzazade, Salhab Mammadov, and Ulviya Hamzayeva; Honored Artist Natig Safarov; Doctor of Philosophy in Art History Farman Gasimov; senior lecturers of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts Zohrab Jabbarov and Faig Akbarov; Chair of the Watercolor Society Sabina Iskandar; miniature artist Peri Asgarova; representative of the State Art Gallery Elchin Huseynli; art critic Rafil Gulyammadli; and head of the Baku Gallery Eldaniz Babayev.

In support of the exhibition, a number of well-known artists will participate as honorary guests and present their works.

Awards will be presented within the framework of the exhibition in the following categories: best work in the national spirit, best illustration, best miniature, best graphic work, best classical work, best contemporary work, best watercolor, and best sketch.

All exhibited works will be returned to their authors after the exhibition. Participants whose works are displayed will receive certificates.

Works for participation must be submitted to the Khatai Arts Center by April 8.

The exhibition is organized by the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, the State Art Gallery, the Khatai International Watercolor Gallery, and the Khatai Arts Center.

The event is supported by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the "Azerbaijani Television and Radio Broadcasting" CJSC, the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts, the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts, the Khatai District Executive Power, the Azerbaijani brunch of the International Watercolor Society (IWS Azerbaijan), and the Artists Union of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

For additional information, please contact via phone or WhatsApp:

+994 51 310 74 01

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.