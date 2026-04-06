Copper exports rise as Azerbaijan boosts non-oil trade

6 April 2026 13:05 (UTC+04:00)

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Exports of copper and related products from Azerbaijan recorded notable growth in the first two months of 2026, reflecting the country’s ongoing push to strengthen its non-oil sector, AzerNEWS reports. According to the State Customs Committee, more than 604 tons of copper and copper-based products worth...

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