WHO chief warns Iran nuclear plants could face catastrophic strike

5 April 2026 21:40 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has issued a stark warning over the safety of Iran’s nuclear facilities, urging immediate de-escalation amid ongoing attacks by the United States and Israel.

Writing on the social media platform X, Tedros said: “I join the International Atomic Energy Agency in raising the alarm again over the safety of nuclear facilities in Iran. The latest incident involving the Bushehr nuclear power plant is a stark reminder: a strike could trigger a nuclear accident, with health impacts that would devastate generations.”

His warning followed attacks on Saturday targeting the Bushehr nuclear power plant as well as major petrochemical hubs, including the Mahshahr and Bandar Imam special petrochemical zones.

The escalation comes after the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on 28 February, which has so far claimed more than 1,340 lives, including that of then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Tehran has responded with drone and missile strikes against Israel, as well as US military positions in Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries.

Tedros described the rising threats as “alarming” and urged world powers to step back from further military action to prevent a potential nuclear catastrophe.