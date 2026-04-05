Three killed, including baby, as tree falls during Easter egg hunt in Germany

5 April 2026 22:23 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Three people, including a 10-month-old girl, died on Sunday after a large tree was toppled by high winds during an Easter egg hunt in northern Germany, police said.

Around 50 attendees from a nearby residential facility for new mothers, pregnant women, and children were participating in the event in a wooded area near the town of Satrupholm at about 11 a.m. when a 100-foot tree fell on the group.

Four people were trapped beneath the fallen tree. A 21-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl died at the scene, while the woman’s 10-month-old daughter succumbed to her injuries later in hospital. An 18-year-old woman sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital for treatment.

The facility, which is part of the state-funded child welfare system, provides support for pregnant women and new mothers in need, according to its website. Police said grief counselors were dispatched to the site to assist those affected by the tragedy.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident, and warned that high winds continue to pose risks in the region.