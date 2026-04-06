President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Georgia on state visit

6 April 2026 10:10 (UTC+04:00)

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were welcomed by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Maka Bochorishvili and other officials.

A guard of honor was arranged at Shota Rustaveli International Airport in Tbilisi to welcome the Azerbaijani head of state.

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Georgia on a state visit on April 6, AzerNEWS reports.

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