Estonia warns it will ‘open fire’ if Russia tests NATO in Baltic region

6 April 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Estonia has warned it will respond swiftly and decisively to any attempt by Russia to test NATO’s resolve in the Baltic region, with a senior foreign ministry official signalling readiness for immediate military action.

Speaking to German newspaper Welt am Sonntag, Jonatan Vseviov, secretary-general of Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said Estonia would not remain passive in the face of potential aggression.

He stressed that Estonia’s armed forces are prepared to act “within hours” in the event of a crisis, pushing back against perceptions that the Baltic states are merely vulnerable frontlines.

“Estonia and the Baltic countries are sometimes seen simply as territory vulnerable to attack. This is not so,” Vseviov said. “We have armed forces — in fact the largest in the territory in question. In the early days of the conflict we will be the largest military force in this territory.”

Despite its relatively small size, Estonia now spends around 5% of its GDP on defence and is in the process of building up a full military division, he added.

Vseviov also issued a stark warning over any covert incursion resembling the tactics used during Annexation of Crimea, when unmarked troops—often referred to as “little green men”—appeared on the ground.

“If ‘little green men’ cross our border, we will open fire on them. It’s simple,” he said.

The comments reflect growing concern across NATO’s eastern flank over the risk of escalation, particularly as tensions with Russia remain high.

Vseviov emphasised that Estonia has long advocated for a stronger NATO presence in the Baltic region, arguing that clear deterrence is essential.

“For Estonia, it is fundamentally important to make clear to a potential aggressor that any attack on the country would be an attack on its allies,” he said, adding that maintaining allied unity would be critical to safeguarding every inch of Estonian territory.