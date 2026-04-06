President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit Heroes Memorial in Tbilisi

6 April 2026 10:40 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the Heroes Memorial in Tbilisi on April 6, AzerNEWS reports.

A guard of honor was lined up at the Heroes Memorial in honor of the Azerbaijani President.

The head of state laid a wreath at the Memorial.

Then, the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Georgia were performed.