President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit Heroes Memorial in Tbilisi
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the Heroes Memorial in Tbilisi on April 6, AzerNEWS reports.
A guard of honor was lined up at the Heroes Memorial in honor of the Azerbaijani President.
The head of state laid a wreath at the Memorial.
Then, the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Georgia were performed.
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