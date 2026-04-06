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Monday, April 6, 2026

Azerbaijani banks post strong growth in interest income

6 April 2026 11:58 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani banks post strong growth in interest income
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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Azerbaijan’s banking sector recorded interest income of 886.7 million manats as of early March this year, AzerNEWS reports. According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, the figures represent a year-on-year increase of 134.1 million manats, or...

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