Tbilisi hosts official welcome ceremony for President Ilham Aliyev
On April 6, an official welcome ceremony was held in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, for President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, AzerNEWS reports.
A guard of honor was lined up for President Ilham Aliyev.
President of Georgia Mikheil Kavelashvili welcomed President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
The chief of the guard of honor reported to the President of Azerbaijan.
The national anthems of Azerbaijan and Georgia were played.
The two presidents passed along the line of guard of honor.
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