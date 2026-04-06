Storm disrupts shipping as Azerbaijan ports impose restrictions

6 April 2026 10:31 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Temporary restrictions have been imposed on ship movements in parts of Azerbaijan due to ongoing unstable weather conditions, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Parvana Imanova, spokesperson for the State Maritime and Port Agency under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the entry and exit of vessels have been suspended at the ports of Garadagh, Dubendi, and Sahil.

She noted that operations at other ports across the country continue as normal.

Severe weather has been affecting the country, particularly Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, where heavy rainfall has been recorded. Between April 5 and 6, precipitation levels reached 90 mm—significantly exceeding the monthly average.

Authorities expect the unstable weather conditions to persist in the affected regions until the evening of April 6.