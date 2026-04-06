President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit statue of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Tbilisi
On April 6, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the statue of the National Leader in the Heydar Aliyev Cultural and Recreation Park in Tbilisi, AzerNEWS reports.
The head of state laid a wreath at the monument.
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