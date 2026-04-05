Kazakhstan advances major Trans-Caspian railway project [PHOTOS]

5 April 2026 21:11 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Talqat Aldıbergenov, chairman of the board of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, has inspected ongoing construction on the “Moyıntı–Kızıljar” railway line, a key segment of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor).

AzerNEWS reports via Azertag that the project will significantly enhance the development of the Trans-Kazakhstan railway route and the Middle Corridor, which connects Central Asia with Europe via the Caspian region.

The new line, spanning over 300 kilometres, traverses the Ulutau and Karaganda regions. Once operational, it is expected to shorten freight transport distances by 149 kilometres, reduce congestion on the “Moyıntı–Jarıq” section, and increase the speed of container trains.

Construction progress is substantial: formation of the railway bed is 90% complete, with 14.3 million cubic metres of earth moved. Track-laying is underway from Moyıntı and Kızıljar stations simultaneously.

The project involves more than 1,500 specialists and over 580 units of equipment, underscoring Kazakhstan’s commitment to improving regional transport connectivity and trade efficiency.