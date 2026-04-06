Azernews.Az

Monday, April 6, 2026

President Ilham Aliyev, President of Georgia hold one-on-one meeting [PHOTOS]

6 April 2026 11:51 (UTC+04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev, President of Georgia hold one-on-one meeting [PHOTOS]

On April 6, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a one-on-one meeting with President of Georgia Mikheil Kavelashvili in Tbilisi, AzerNEWS reports.

The head of state then signed the guest book.

Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
President Ilham Aliyev, President of Georgia hold one-on-one meeting [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev, President of Georgia hold one-on-one meeting [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev, President of Georgia hold one-on-one meeting [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev, President of Georgia hold one-on-one meeting [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev, President of Georgia hold one-on-one meeting [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more