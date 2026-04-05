Azerbaijan claims 3 golds, finishes second at European Judo Cup [PHOTOS]

5 April 2026 20:19 (UTC+04:00)

The European Cup for cadet judokas held in Ganja has come to an end.

AzerNEWS reports that winners and prize-winners in eight more weight categories were determined on the final day of the international tournament, organised at the Ganja Sports Palace. Azerbaijani judokas concluded the second day with a total of 11 medals, including 2 gold, 1 silver and 8 bronze.

Yusif Nazar (73kg) and Yagub Mammadov (81kg) defeated all their opponents to claim gold medals. Sadiq Mammadov (73kg) secured silver. Bronze medals went to Akif Mammadli (73kg), Polad Hasanli and Amin Mehdiyev (both 81kg), Omar Akhundov and Nureddin Aliyev (both 90kg), Huseyn Huseynov and Tamerlan Aliyev (both +90kg), as well as Masuma Mammadli (70kg).

It should be recalled that on the first day, Rza Khalilli (55kg) won gold. Fatima Farmanzade (48kg), Farid Rzazade (50kg), Ibrahim Talibov (55kg) and Ilkin Garayev (66kg) took silver medals, while Sunay Salamova (40kg), Fatima Abdullayeva (44kg), Konul Eyvazli (52kg), Zahra Movlamverdiyeva and Narmin Agamirzazade (both 52kg), Farid Khudiyev (55kg), Mehman Asgarov (60kg) and Sanan Piriyev (66kg) claimed bronze.

Overall, the Azerbaijani team finished the Ganja European Cup in second place in the team standings, with a total of 24 medals — 3 gold, 5 silver and 16 bronze.