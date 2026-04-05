Kapaz coach confident two-week break will benefit team ahead of Gabala clash

5 April 2026 13:55 (UTC+04:00)

The two-week break in the Misli Premier League is expected to work in Kapaz’s favor, according to the club’s head coach Azer Bagirov.

AzerNEWS reports that Bagirov assessed his team’s preparations and previewed their upcoming Matchday 26 encounter against Gabala.

“The two-week break will be very beneficial for our team. During the international break, we worked systematically on improving the players’ physical, tactical, and psychological readiness. Thankfully, we completed this period without injuries and at the level we had hoped for,” he said.

Bagirov noted that the team’s true level of preparation will be reflected on the pitch.

“Time will show how well the team has prepared for the match against Gabala. Ultimately, the result is what matters most, and I hope it will be in Kepaz’s favor. The team is in high spirits, and we have strong belief in ourselves. We are confident that this two-week break will work to our advantage,” he added.

The Kapaz vs. Gabala match is scheduled to kick off today at 15:30.