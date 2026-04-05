Iran claims downing of US aircraft as Trump issues stark ultimatum

5 April 2026 16:10 (UTC+04:00)

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A sharp escalation in tensions between the United States and Iran has unfolded amid competing military claims, retaliatory strikes and mounting warnings of a wider regional conflict, AzerNEWS reports via Aljazeera.

Iranian state media said on Sunday that its forces had downed two US C-130 aircraft and two Black Hawk helicopters, broadcasting footage it claimed showed the wreckage of one of the planes. The claims have not been independently verified, and there has been no immediate confirmation from Washington.

The announcement came just hours after the US president, Donald Trump, declared that an American airman who had gone missing following the downing of an F-15E fighter jet inside Iran had been successfully rescued and was “safe and sound”.

In a further escalation of rhetoric, Trump warned that “all hell” would break loose if Iran failed to reach a peace agreement and reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz by Monday. Tehran swiftly rejected the ultimatum, describing it as “helpless and nervous”.

The intensifying standoff has been accompanied by a widening pattern of strikes across the Gulf. An ایرانی drone attack struck a storage tank at Bahrain’s main fuel facility, sparking a fire, while authorities in the United Arab Emirates reported multiple blazes at a petrochemicals plant following further Iranian attacks.

Iran, for its part, said US and Israeli strikes had killed five people and injured 170 at the Mahshahr Petrochemical Zone. Officials also claimed that more than 30 universities had been targeted since the beginning of the conflict, though these assertions remain difficult to independently confirm.

The latest developments point to a rapidly deteriorating situation in which military confrontation, economic pressure and political brinkmanship are converging. With critical energy infrastructure now in the line of fire and the Strait of Hormuz at the centre of the dispute, concerns are growing over the risk of disruption to global oil supplies and a broader regional destabilisation.