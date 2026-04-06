Emergency crews search rubble after Iranian missile hits Haifa in latest escalation [VIDEO]

6 April 2026 00:31 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated sharply after Iran launched a fresh wave of missile strikes targeting northern Israel, with a reported impact in the strategic port city of Haifa.

Emergency services were deployed rapidly after a ballistic missile struck a residential building, according to Israeli media reports. Footage circulating online shows significant structural damage, with sections of the building left unstable and debris scattered across the surrounding area.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the number of casualties, though rescue teams were seen searching through the wreckage amid fears of people trapped inside.

The strike marks a further intensification in hostilities between Iran and Israel, raising concerns about a broader regional confrontation. Haifa, a major economic and logistical hub, has rarely been the direct target of such attacks, underscoring the growing reach and scale of the current escalation.

Officials have yet to release a full assessment of the damage, while international observers warn that continued exchanges risk pushing the region closer to a wider conflict.

The video shows the aftermath of the Iranian missile strike in Haifa.