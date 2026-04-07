Israel urges Iranian civilians not to use railway

7 April 2026 12:01 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) called on Iranian civilians to stay away from the railway infrastructure on Tuesday, AzerNEWS reports.

In a post on social media, the Israeli military told people in Iran that they should avoid using trains or being near railways, as this could put their lives at risk.

The IDF said that the danger will last until 9 pm local time.

U.S. President Donald Trump has warned of the “complete demolition” of Iran’s power plants and bridges within hours if the Strait of Hormuz is not fully reopened by Tuesday’s deadline. He stated that Iran’s response to the U.S. ceasefire proposal, which was communicated through intermediaries, is “significant,” but “not good enough.”

In response, Iran’s military described Trump’s threats as “delusional,” asserting that they cannot compensate for the “disgrace and humiliation” the U.S. has faced in the region, according to a statement from Iranian media.

On Monday, U.S.-Israeli attacks across Iran resulted in the deaths of at least 34 people, while Iranian missiles and drones continued to target key sites in Gulf countries. Additionally, an Israeli airstrike killed at least 10 people near a school that was sheltering displaced Palestinians in central Gaza.