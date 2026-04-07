Explosions reported on Iran’s Kharg Island amid escalating tensions

7 April 2026 14:48 (UTC+04:00)

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Explosions have been heard on Kharg Island, according to reports by Mehr News Agency, as tensions continue to rise in the region, AzerNEWS reports.

Details surrounding the incident remain limited, with no official confirmation yet on the cause or scale of the explosions. There have also been no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Kharg Island is a strategically critical energy hub, handling the majority of Iran’s oil exports, 90% of Iran's oil exports pass through that island, making any incident there highly significant for both regional security and global energy markets.

The IRGC has declared that the era of restraint is over. They stated that they will target the infrastructure of the United States and its allies, aiming to deprive them of access to the region's oil and gas for years to come.