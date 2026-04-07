Baku Port handles 423,000 tons of bulk cargo in Q1 2026, up 46%
In the first quarter of 2026, Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) handled 423,124 tons of bulk cargo—including urea and sulfur—at the Baku Port, AzerNEWS reports. The company noted that this represents an approximately...
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