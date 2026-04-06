Israel says IRGC Intelligence Chief killed in Tehran airstrike
The Israeli military has confirmed that Majid Khademi, head of intelligence for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was killed in one of the airstrikes carried out in Tehran early in the morning, AzerNEWS reports.
According to The Times of Israel, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that the development was presented during a meeting with the Chief of Staff of the Israel Defense Forces, Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir.
Katz added that Iranian leadership is “living with a sense of pursuit,” warning that Israel would continue targeting key figures.
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