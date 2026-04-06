President of Azerbaijan and Prime Minister of Georgia delivered press statements

6 April 2026 14:49 (UTC+04:00)

Following him, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev delivered a statement.

On April 6, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze made press statements in Tbilisi, AzerNEWS reports.

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