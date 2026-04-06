Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports surge nearly 20% in early 2026
Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports rose by 19.7% year-on-year in January–February 2026, reaching $580.7 million, according to the latest “Export Review” published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.
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