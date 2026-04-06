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Monday, April 6, 2026

Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports surge nearly 20% in early 2026

6 April 2026 14:42 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports surge nearly 20% in early 2026
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports rose by 19.7% year-on-year in January–February 2026, reaching $580.7 million, according to the latest “Export Review” published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

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