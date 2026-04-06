Azerbaijan’s gold exports jump 51% in early 2026

6 April 2026 15:15 (UTC+04:00)

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Azerbaijan exported gold worth $60.7 million in January–February 2026, marking a sharp increase of 51% compared to the same period last year, AzerNEWS reports, citing the latest “Export Review” published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

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