Azerbaijan’s gold exports jump 51% in early 2026
Azerbaijan exported gold worth $60.7 million in January–February 2026, marking a sharp increase of 51% compared to the same period last year, AzerNEWS reports, citing the latest “Export Review” published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.
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