PM Kobakhidze: President Ilham Aliyev is a valued friend of Georgia

6 April 2026 14:24 (UTC+04:00)

The Prime Minister noted: “We took the opportunity to discuss our bilateral relations and the processes in the region.”

"He (President Ilham Aliyev – ed.) is a valued friend of Georgia, and a visit by the President of Azerbaijan here is always a great honor for us," Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Kobakhidze said during a joint press statement with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

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