Absheron to get new power boost: “Azerishig” moves ahead with substation project

7 April 2026 14:58 (UTC+04:00)

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A new power substation is set to be constructed in Azerbaijan’s Absheron region as part of efforts to strengthen electricity infrastructure, AzerNEWS reports.

According to reports, Azerishig Open Joint Stock Company has already launched preparatory work for the project. The plan provides for the construction of a modern 35/6 kV substation to replace the existing 6/0.4 kV Distribution Plant No. 919 located in the Novkhani settlement.

The company is currently in the process of selecting a contractor to carry out the construction works.

The new substation is projected to cost 4.1 million manats ($2.4 million), reflecting ongoing investment in the country’s energy distribution network.

Recent data from the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan shows that electricity production in Azerbaijan reached 4.347 billion kilowatt-hours in January–February of this year, marking a decline compared to the same period last year.

Of this volume, 4.212 billion kilowatt-hours accounted for commercial electricity, also showing a decrease year-on-year.

Overall, the electricity, gas and steam production, distribution and supply sector generated output worth 671.6 million manats ($395 million) during the reporting period. Meanwhile, the water supply, waste treatment and processing sector produced goods and services valued at 93.4 million manats ($54.9 million).