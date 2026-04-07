Hikmat Hajiyev highlights Ganja’s rich heritage at World Urban Forum 13

7 April 2026 10:25 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Presidential aide and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmat Hajiyev, has shared a video report about Ganja produced by the “AnewZ” TV channel on his account on X as part of the World Urban Forum 13 (WUF13).

AzerNEWS reports that the video presents Ganja as one of Azerbaijan’s oldest cities, rich in historical and cultural heritage.

It highlights that the city is the birthplace of the renowned Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi and has played a significant role in the development of science, education, and literature.

The report also underscores Ganja’s historical importance as a key hub along the Silk Road, contributing to the exchange of knowledge and the growth of a multicultural environment.

Additionally, the video notes that in 1918, Ganja served as the capital of the first parliamentary democratic republic in the East, referring to the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.