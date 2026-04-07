SOCAR CAPE reports export revenues in early 2026

7 April 2026 10:44 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Export revenues of SOCAR CAPE reached $328.3 thousand in January–February 2026, according to the “Export Review” published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, AzerNEWS reports.

No comparative data was provided for the same period of 2025.

The report also highlights the broader list of state-owned companies involved in non-oil export operations in Azerbaijan.

The ranking is led by the Marketing and Economic Operations Department of SOCAR.

Other entities included in the list are SOCAR Polymer, AzerGold, Azeraluminium, the Gas Export Department of SOCAR, Azerpambiq Agrarian Industrial Complex, SOCAR-DALGIC, Azerbaijan Railways, the State Energy Service of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, and Istisu Mineral Water Plant.