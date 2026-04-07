Baku hosts musical evening dedicated to acclaimed composer [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

7 April 2026 12:46 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The International Mugham Center has hosted a musical evening titled "Melody of Dreams" dedicated to composer and educator Arzu Rzayeva, an Azerbaijani native currently based in Norway, AzerNEWS reports.

The evening was hosted by Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Dilara Aliyeva, who created a special atmosphere and seamlessly connected all parts of the program into a cohesive artistic whole. Among the speakers were Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora Vagif Seyidbaykov; People's Artist, artistic director and conductor of the State Orchestra of Folk Instruments Agaverdi Pashayev; renowned theater and film actor, People's Artist Fakhraddin Manafov; Honored Art Worker and poet Baba Veziroglu; Director of the International Mugham Center, Honored Artist Sahib Pashazade; and poet Gulnar Huseyn. They all stressed that Arzu Rzayeva has represented Azerbaijani musical culture abroad with dignity for many years.

Arzu Rzayeva was born in Khankendi, in the Karabakh region. Among her mentors were prominent figures, including her uncle, mugham master and opera singer, People's Artist Abulfat Aliyev from Shusha, as well as Agaverdi Pashayev and other distinguished artists. She graduated from the Azerbaijan State Conservatory and has devoted many years to teaching. She has worked at a music college and at the Shusha Cultural and Educational School. In recent years, she has been teaching at the Nizami Ganjavi Sunday School in Oslo, operating under the Azerbaijan House. Arzu Rzayeva considers it an honorable mission to teach Azerbaijani children born in Norway their native language.

She is among contemporary composers whose work is shaped at the intersection of cultures. Her compositions harmoniously blend European musical traditions with Azerbaijani melodic elements. As a result, her music sounds modern while preserving a strong national identity. Through active participation in international projects and the cultural life of the Azerbaijani diaspora, she promotes Azerbaijani music in Norway and across Europe, successfully implementing various creative initiatives.

Guests of the evening were presented with a video highlighting the composer’s life and artistic journey.

The concert became a vibrant event, bringing together renowned performers and emerging talents on one stage. The program featured Arzu Rzayeva's compositions, noted for their sincerity, emotional depth, and contemporary sound, which resonated warmly with the audience.

Performers included Nigar Jalilova, Vugar Muradov, Farid Merd, Ilhama Gasimova, Almaz Orujova, Nisbet Sadrayeva, Zamiga Rahimova, Khatun Aliyeva, Orkhan Jalilov, Ravan Gachayev, Parviz Abdullayev, the young Anabella, as well as the groups Zuar and Aypara Band. Musical accompaniment was provided by an ensemble led by pianist Tural Rafael, who also resides in Norway. The program also featured guitarists Shamil Mammadov and Fuad Jafar, along with performers on traditional instruments Ramiz Sevdimaliyev (zurna) and Nijat Muslimov (balaban).

A special surprise of the evening was a vocal performance by renowned designer, head of the Azerbaijan National Costume Center, member of the Eurasian Association of Ethno-Designers, and Doctor of Philosophy in Art Studies Gulnara Khalilova, accompanied by pianist Babir Babirli.

The performances were met with enthusiastic applause from the audience. The evening unfolded in a warm and inspiring atmosphere, becoming a true celebration of contemporary music and highlighting Arzu Rzayeva's creative individuality as she successfully represents Azerbaijani culture on the international stage.

In closing, the composer expressed her deep gratitude to the organizers and shared her hope for further creative achievements in the name of the art of her homeland.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az,Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.