Mine threat in Azerbaijan draws fresh call for global action [PHOTO]

6 April 2026 17:08 (UTC+04:00)

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The European Azerbaijan Center has released the English version of its official statement marking the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action, drawing attention to the ongoing humanitarian challenges in mine-contaminated areas of Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

The document underscores that landmines and unexploded ordnance in formerly occupied territories continue to pose a persistent threat to civilian life, obstructing reconstruction efforts and delaying the safe return of displaced populations.

It stresses that the issue must be addressed within the framework of international humanitarian law, particularly regarding civilian protection and post-conflict recovery. The statement notes that the lack of comprehensive minefield data further exacerbates risks, leaving civilians exposed to ongoing danger.

The Center emphasizes that casualties caused by mine explosions—including civilians, children, and those involved in reconstruction—demonstrate that the issue is not merely technical, but a serious humanitarian concern directly affecting human life and security.

Calling for stronger international engagement, the organization urged global institutions, including bodies within the United Nations system, to take a more consistent and principled stance. Key priorities outlined include the full provision of mine maps, accelerated demining efforts, enhanced protection of victims’ rights, and expanded support for medical and psychological rehabilitation.

The statement concludes by stressing that international humanitarian and human rights principles must be applied universally to ensure the safety of civilians and enable their safe return to their homes.