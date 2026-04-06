Lebanon rejects Israeli buffer zone
Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said on Monday that Lebanese authorities oppose any form of Israeli presence in their territory, including a buffer zone in the south, AzerNEWS reports.
The comment came during a phone conversation with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. According to Salam, any move toward the buffer zone would be "totally unacceptable."
On his side, Sanchez reaffirmed Spain's support for Lebanon's territorial integrity and backed decisions by the Lebanese government, including restrictions on Hezbollah's military activity.
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