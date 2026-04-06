Pepsi pulls UK festival sponsorship over Kanye West invite

6 April 2026 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Pepsi has pulled its sponsorship of the Wireless Festival in the UK following the announcement that rapper Kanye West, also known as Ye, will headline the event, AzerNEWS reports.

“Pepsi has decided to withdraw its support for the Wireless Festival,” the company told a TV channel. The festival is scheduled to take place in Finsbury Park this July, with West slated to perform for three consecutive days.

The decision has sparked controversy at the highest levels. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer criticized the invitation extended to the 48-year-old musician, calling it “deeply disturbing” in light of West’s “previous anti-Semitic statements and glorification of Nazism.”

In recent years, Ye has repeatedly courted scandal with his remarks, particularly regarding Nazism and slavery, at times openly displaying Nazi symbols. Last May, he released a song featuring a Nazi salute in its refrain, further intensifying public outrage.

The withdrawal of Pepsi’s sponsorship highlights the growing tension between corporate brands and artists whose actions or statements spark global backlash, raising questions about accountability and ethics in the entertainment industry.