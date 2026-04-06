Azercosmos exports grow as satellite services expand global reach

6 April 2026 18:08 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azercosmos exported satellite and telecommunications services worth $3 million to 32 countries in January–February 2026, according to the “Export Review” published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications, AzerNEWS reports.

Compared to the same period in 2025, the number of export destinations decreased by five, while export volume increased by 11.11%.

Export revenues accounted for 65% of Azercosmos’ total income during the reporting period. The leading countries using the agency’s services included the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, Sweden, Türkiye, and Pakistan.

The latest figures follow a strong performance in recent years. In 2025, Azercosmos exported services worth approximately $18.1 million to 43 countries, although this represented a slight decline of 2.2% compared to 2024 .

In 2024, export revenues were slightly higher, estimated at around $18.5 million, indicating that while the agency maintained a broad global footprint, export volumes saw a modest adjustment in 2025 .

Earlier data also shows that in the first quarter of 2024 alone, Azercosmos exported services worth $4.7 million to 47 countries, demonstrating a wide geographic reach and strong demand for its satellite services .