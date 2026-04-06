Araghchi: Trump wants to normalize war crimes

6 April 2026 22:55 (UTC+04:00)

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi talked over the phone with his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot and told him that United States President Donald Trump's latest threat to Tehran "amounts to normalizing war crimes and genocide," Iran's Foreign Ministry said in a readout on Monday, AzerNEWS reports.

Araghchi warned that, if Trump acted on his threats, Iran's military would deliver a "decisive and comprehensive response" and stressed that the "consequences of such a situation will not be limited to Iran and the region, but will have destructive effects on the world's energy and economy, for which the responsibility will lie solely with American officials and the aggressors."

Meanwhile, Barrot emphasized the importance of resolving the conflict through diplomacy.

Over the weekend, Trump threatened to unleash "hell" on Iran unless Tehran opened the Strait of Hormuz by Tuesday evening US time, vowing to target power plants and bridges.