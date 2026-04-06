Cuba to get electricity from Turkish floating station

6 April 2026 19:07 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Cuba is set to receive electricity from the Turkish floating power plant Belgin Sultan, which is now moored at the port of Havana, AzerNEWS reports.

“Cuba, currently grappling with a severe energy crisis, will get a crucial boost thanks to this Turkish floating station,” local media reported.

The Belgin Sultan can operate on either liquefied gas or diesel and is capable of producing up to 76 MW of electricity, enough to support thousands of homes and critical infrastructure.

Cuba’s energy system has struggled in recent years, largely due to the U.S. fuel embargo, which has caused shortages affecting airports, industrial operations, and even domestic power supply. The arrival of the Belgin Sultan offers a temporary but significant relief, potentially stabilizing electricity availability across the island and helping prevent further disruptions in transport, industry, and daily life.