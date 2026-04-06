Luncheon held in honor of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

6 April 2026 21:24 (UTC+04:00)

On April 6, a luncheon was hosted in Tbilisi in honor of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who is on a state visit to Georgia, on behalf of Bidzina Ivanishvili, Honorary Chairman of Georgia’s ruling party, Georgian Dream.

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