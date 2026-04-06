Azerbaijan represented at Ethnosports Forum in Turkiye [PHOTOS]

6 April 2026 15:36 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 8th Ethnosports Forum has been held in Antalya with the aim of preserving traditional sports and cultural heritage and passing them on to future generations, AzerNEWS reports.

The first day of the forum brought together the international sports community, government representatives, and cultural heritage ambassadors. It began with a presentation by Mustafa Eröğüt, a member of the Board of the World Ethnosports Confederation (WEU), on the topic "The Global Impact of Multi-Sport Events within the Framework of Ethnosports 2027."

The opening speeches and the High-Level Ministers' Panel emphasized the organization of traditional sports and delivered strong messages of peace against the backdrop of ongoing humanitarian crises worldwide.

Bilal Erdoğan, President of the World Ethnosports Confederation, outlined that the forum has evolved over the years from a platform for ideas into a space for global consultation and management. He stressed that the time has come to move from words to action and unveiled the "Ethnosports 2027" vision, which aims to elevate traditional sports to international standards. Addressing regional and global crises, Erdoğan stressed the unifying power of sports and cultural values. He warned against a world where children face war, fear, and hunger instead of play, noting that future goals must be based on dialogue rather than conflict: "From this day forward, our common language must be peace."

Turkiye's Minister of Youth and Sports, Osman Aşkın Bak, described ethnosports as a strategic shield that protects young people. He noted that Turkey continues its initiatives to ensure lasting ceasefires and peace both regionally and globally. The minister noted ethnosports as a strategic field at the intersection of sports, education, and youth policy. He added that the strongest tool against modern risks such as dependency, isolation, and identity crises is to connect young people with enduring values. Through youth camps, this heritage reaches tens of thousands of young people. Bak also highlighted the increase in the number of games listed on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list and the implementation of the "Encyclopedia of Traditional Sports and Games" project in cooperation with WEU.

Speaking at the opening, Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, stated that preserving traditions means building the future, and that different cultures unite around shared values to create lasting friendships. The Secretary-General of the Organization of Turkic States, Kubanichbek Omuraliyev, added that traditional sports are not only physical activities but also a living expression of the identity of peoples through shared language and culture.

The High-Level Ministers' Panel focused on the "Ethnosports 2027" vision. Kazakhstan's Minister of Tourism and Sports, Yerbol Mirzabossinov, noted that traditional sports are valued at the same level as the Olympic Games. Kyrgyzstan's Minister of Physical Education and Sports, Urmat Asanbayev, said that this platform will provide an important foundation for international cooperation and cultural exchange by 2027. Russia's Minister of Sports, Mikhail Degtyarev, emphasized that "Ethnosports 2027" could become a multifaceted platform connecting sports, business, culture, and education. Yemen’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Nayif Salih Al-Bakri, affirmed their commitment to preserving cultural diversity for future generations.

At the conclusion of the panel, Bilal Erdoğan noted that the vision has already entered a practical phase, with expanded collaboration among participating countries and preparations underway for upcoming ethnosports events.

The 8th Ethnosports Forum concluded with discussions, information-sharing sessions, and bilateral meetings in line with the goals of "Ethnosports 2027."

Note that the Ethnosport Forum is an international gathering dedicated to the preservation, revitalization, and global recognition of traditional sports and games. Organized by the World Ethnosport Union (WEU), the forum serves as a platform for dialogue, knowledge exchange, and cooperation among policymakers, academics, federation representatives, traditional athletes, and cultural heritage advocates from around the world. Its mission is to address contemporary challenges facing traditional sports, promote sustainable approaches to safeguarding ethnosport heritage, and strengthen cultural continuity across generations.

The forum brings together experts to explore innovative ideas for preservation, enhance international cooperation, and build strategic partnerships that support traditional sports on the global stage.

The 8th Ethnosport Forum in Turkiye addressed key strategic issues such as organizational structure, governance models, competition systems, marketing strategies, and international participation, all aimed at laying the groundwork for Ethnosports 2027.

Ethnosports 2027 is a major global initiative and multi‑sport event envisioned by the World Ethnosport Union (WEU) to bring traditional sports and games from around the world together on a single international competitive platform. The concept was a central focus of discussions at the 8th Ethnosport Forum, where stakeholders from many countries gathered to shape its development and long‑term strategy.

It is designed to institutionalize traditional athletic disciplines by creating structured rules, governance and competition systems that meet international standards. It aims to elevate these sports beyond their local origins, enhance their global visibility, and establish them as a globally recognized and respected sporting event.

Ethnosports 2027 represents an ambition to transform traditional sports into a cohesive, internationally recognized global movement, building bridges between cultures and preserving intangible cultural heritage through sport.