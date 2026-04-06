Luncheon hosted in honor of First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva [PHOTOS]

6 April 2026 21:18 (UTC+04:00)

On April 6, a luncheon was hosted in Tbilisi in honor of First Lady of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva on behalf of the First Lady of Georgia, Tamar Bagrationi.

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