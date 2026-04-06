Lavrov: Russia supports ties with Islamic world

6 April 2026 21:10 (UTC+04:00)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that Russia is focusing on strengthening ties with the Islamic world, including expanding trade and investment cooperation, AzerNEWS reports

"We are paying great attention to expanding trade and economic cooperation with the Islamic world and implementing joint investment projects," Lavrov said during a meeting with ambassadors of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states.

He pointed to the upcoming Russia-Islamic World KazanForum in May as a key platform to improve cooperation, noting invitations have been sent to OIC countries. "We advocate for the construction of a just, multipolar world order that opens up new opportunities for equal cooperation," Lavrov said.