Azerbaijan Sports Academy joins educational exhibition in Almaty [PHOTOS]

7 April 2026 15:48 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The "Study in Azerbaijan" international exhibition of Azerbaijan's higher education institutions is being held in the city of Almaty, Kazakhstan, AzerNEWS reports.

Among the approximately 25 leading higher education institutions represented at the exhibition, the Azerbaijan Sports Academy (ASA) also has its own stand.

The academy is represented by Vice-Rector for Academic Affairs Ulkar Babayeva, International Rankings Coordinator of the Department for International Cooperation and Projects Nargiz Valiyeva, and the department’s chief specialist Galiba Huseynova.

Applicants and students visiting the exhibition are provided with information about ASA’s higher education programs, academic opportunities, and scientific achievements. They also receive answers to their questions regarding dual degree programs and admission requirements.

The event will continue on April 7–8 at the Farabi Hub Innovation Center of Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.