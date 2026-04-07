Fast transfers decline, volumes rise in Azerbaijan

7 April 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Banks in Azerbaijan received 120.5 million manats (208.3 thousand transactions) through fast money transfer systems in February 2026, according to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

Compared to the same month last year, the number of transactions decreased by 46.3 thousand, or 18.2%, while the total volume of incoming funds increased by 8.7 million manats, or 7.8%.

The average transfer amount rose significantly during the reporting period, reaching 578.4 manats—an increase of 139.3 manats, or 31.7%, compared to February 2025.

Meanwhile, the number of payment cards in circulation across banking systems and Azerpocht grew by 191 thousand units compared to the previous month, reaching 22.347 million cards. This figure marks a 10% increase year-on-year.