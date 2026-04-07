Azerbaijan's weightlifting team to compete at European Championships

7 April 2026 11:06 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's weightlifting team is set to compete for top honors at the 2026 European Championships in Batumi, Georgia, AzerNEWS reports.

The squad will feature four athletes, including Tehran Mammadov (60kg), Isa Rustamov (71kg), Ravin Almammadov (79kg), and Ali Shukurlu (110kg).

Competitors from 45 countries are set to take part, with both men's and women's events scheduled to be held at the Batumi Sports Palace.

The 2026 European Weightlifting Championships will take place from April 19 to 26 in Batumi.

The Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation (AWF) oversees national competitions, athlete development programs, and the selection of lifters who represent the country at international events.

The federation was established in the mid-20th century, during the Soviet era, when weightlifting was already a popular and highly competitive sport in the region. After Azerbaijan gained independence in 1991, the AWF was restructured to function as an independent national governing body. Since then, it has worked to rebuild and modernize the sport, aligning itself with international standards and organizations such as the International Weightlifting Federation.

The Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation is currently headed by President Kamran Nabizade, who has led the organization since September 28, 2023.

The main goals of the Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation include developing weightlifting at both grassroots and elite levels, identifying and nurturing young talent, and improving the overall quality of coaching and training systems across the country.

Another key objective of the AWF is to achieve strong results on the international stage. Azerbaijani weightlifters have competed in major events such as European Championships, World Championships, and the Olympic Games, often achieving notable success.