Azerbaijan boxers storm finals at Silk Road Tournament in Baku

7 April 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The traditional Great Silk Road International Boxing Tournament is continuing in Baku.

AzerNEWS reports that the finalists among male boxers have been determined on the fifth day of competition.

A total of 11 athletes from the Azerbaijani national team have secured places in the finals, with eight of them set to face each other across four weight categories.

Zidan Humbatov, Mahammadali Gasimzade, Sarkhan Aliyev, Saidjamshid Jafarov, Rasim Chobanli, Hasan Osmanli, Murad Allahverdiyev and Sabuhi Alizade, who were defeated in the semi-finals, concluded the tournament with bronze medals. This brings the team’s total bronze tally to 10.

In the women’s competition, which concluded today, Gunel Rahimova (51 kg) and Emili Rzayeva (65 kg) also finished in third place.

It should be noted that the final bouts of the tournament, held at the Baku Boxing Center with the participation of 10 countries, will begin at 13:00 on April 7.